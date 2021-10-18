Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Around 341.33 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1126 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Max – 25 vs 30 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +24%
1554
1250
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +29%
12634
9783
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2643
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +58%
1804
1143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +110%
12822
6106
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|512
|TMUs
|256
|32
|ROPs
|128
|8
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1