We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 361.92 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700X – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +1%
1543
Ryzen 7 5700X
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
12465
Ryzen 7 5700X +15%
14321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
22860
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +8%
1795
Ryzen 7 5700X
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +25%
12762
Ryzen 7 5700X
10235
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released May 7, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 3
Model number - Vermeer
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 34x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 4096 -
TMUs 256 -
ROPs 128 -
TGP 60 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

