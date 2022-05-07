Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 30 vs 105 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +3%
1543
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12465
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +20%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Max +53%
3876
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22860
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +1%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +9%
1795
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +13%
12762
11320
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|34x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|4096
|-
|TMUs
|256
|-
|ROPs
|128
|-
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
