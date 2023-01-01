Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Apple M1 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Apple M1 Max
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1452 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +9%
1539
Ryzen 7 5825U
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +27%
12311
Ryzen 7 5825U
9683
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Max +26%
3820
Ryzen 7 5825U
3029
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +21%
22004
Ryzen 7 5825U
18234
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +23%
1772
Ryzen 7 5825U
1444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +81%
12594
Ryzen 7 5825U
6945
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released May 7, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 -
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 -
E-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 10 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 20x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
TDP 30 W 15 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 4096 512
TMUs 256 32
ROPs 128 8
TGP 60 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Max vs Intel Core i7 12700H
2. Apple M1 Max vs Intel Core i9 12900K
3. Apple M1 Max vs Apple M2
4. Apple M1 Max vs Intel Core i9 13900K
5. Apple M1 Max vs Intel Core i9 12900H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 7 5800H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i5 1235U
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i7 1260P
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i7 1255U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Apple M1 Max?
EnglishРусский