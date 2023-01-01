Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1452 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +9%
1539
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +27%
12311
9683
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Max +26%
3820
3029
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +21%
22004
18234
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +23%
1772
1444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +81%
12594
6945
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|2
|-
|E-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|10
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|TDP
|30 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|512
|TMUs
|256
|32
|ROPs
|128
|8
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1