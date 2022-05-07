Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Max – 28 vs 30 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +9%
1543
1413
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +3%
12465
12155
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12762
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|27x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|768
|TMUs
|256
|48
|ROPs
|128
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
