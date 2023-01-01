Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
73
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 336.2 GB/s (458%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2161 vs 1785 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1531
Ryzen 7 7700 +25%
1911
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12316
Ryzen 7 7700 +51%
18643
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3828
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1782
Ryzen 7 7700 +21%
2156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12507
Ryzen 7 7700 +10%
13816
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|2
|-
|E-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|10
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|57 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|30 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|128
|TMUs
|256
|8
|ROPs
|128
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1