Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 339.6 GB/s (485%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 30 vs 105 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2162 vs 1785 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1550
Ryzen 7 7700X +30%
2011
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12440
Ryzen 7 7700X +60%
19875
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3880
Ryzen 7 7700X +11%
4288
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22237
Ryzen 7 7700X +65%
36793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1787
Ryzen 7 7700X +22%
2176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12657
Ryzen 7 7700X +14%
14407
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Raphael
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|45x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|-
|TMUs
|256
|-
|ROPs
|128
|-
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
