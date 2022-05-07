Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

Apple M1 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
Apple M1 Max
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 30 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1785 points
  • Newer - released 9-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max
1545
Ryzen 7 7800X +29%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
12448
Ryzen 7 7800X +82%
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
22446
Ryzen 7 7800X
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max
1792
Ryzen 7 7800X +17%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
12735
Ryzen 7 7800X +28%
16304
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released May 7, 2022 January 10, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Raphael
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 10 20
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 45x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) -
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 4096 -
TMUs 256 -
ROPs 128 -
TGP 60 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Apple M1 Max?
