Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
57
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 30 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1785 points
- Newer - released 9-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1545
Ryzen 7 7800X +29%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12448
Ryzen 7 7800X +82%
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1792
Ryzen 7 7800X +17%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12735
Ryzen 7 7800X +28%
16304
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Raphael
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|10
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|45x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|-
|TMUs
|256
|-
|ROPs
|128
|-
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
