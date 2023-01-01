Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1531
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +16%
1782
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12316
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +47%
18094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3828
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1782
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +9%
1939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12507
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +8%
13524
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|2
|-
|E-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|10
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|42x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Package
|Transistors
|57 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|30 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|162 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|128
|TMUs
|256
|8
|ROPs
|128
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
