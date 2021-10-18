Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Around 365.89 GB/s (837%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 30 vs 65 Watt
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1223 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +17%
1554
1324
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12634
12979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20983
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +47%
1804
1225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +61%
12822
7981
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|512
|TMUs
|256
|32
|ROPs
|128
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|60 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
