We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5850U and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Around 341.3 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1392 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +9%
1554
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +45%
12634
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
8708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +27%
1804
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +111%
12822
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
6089

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 19x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 15 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 4096 512
TMUs 256 32
ROPs 128 8
TGP 60 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U or Apple M1 Max?
