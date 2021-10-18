Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Around 341.3 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1392 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +9%
1554
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +45%
12634
8708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3151
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18965
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +27%
1804
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +111%
12822
6089
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|19x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|512
|TMUs
|256
|32
|ROPs
|128
|8
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
