We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4900HS and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Around 341.33 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1179 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900HS – 30 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +23%
1554
Ryzen 9 4900HS
1262
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +13%
12634
Ryzen 9 4900HS
11138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +52%
1804
Ryzen 9 4900HS
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +70%
12822
Ryzen 9 4900HS
7531

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 30x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) -
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 35 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 4096 512
TMUs 256 32
ROPs 128 8
TGP 60 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 4900HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS or Apple M1 Max?
