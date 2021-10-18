Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900 – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1619 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max
1554
Ryzen 9 5900 +4%
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
12634
Ryzen 9 5900 +67%
21110
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Max
n/a
Ryzen 9 5900
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
n/a
Ryzen 9 5900
35363
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +11%
1804
Ryzen 9 5900
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +8%
12822
Ryzen 9 5900
11833

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 10 24
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 30x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 4096 -
TMUs 256 -
ROPs 128 -
TGP 60 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Apple M1 Max?
