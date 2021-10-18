Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
86
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900 – 30 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1619 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1554
Ryzen 9 5900 +4%
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12634
Ryzen 9 5900 +67%
21110
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
35363
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +11%
1804
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +8%
12822
11833
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|10
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|4096
|-
|TMUs
|256
|-
|ROPs
|128
|-
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
