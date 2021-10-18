Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 30 vs 54 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1484 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1554
Ryzen 9 5980HX +6%
1654
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +5%
12634
12008
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +21%
1804
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +62%
12822
7896
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|512
|TMUs
|256
|32
|ROPs
|128
|8
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
