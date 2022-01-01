Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 3.686 TFLOPS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HS – 30 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 30 W 35 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 4096 768
TMUs 256 48
ROPs 128 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 60 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max +182%
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 8 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Apple M1 Max?
