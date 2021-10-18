Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 9 6980HX: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 3.686 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6980HX – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 30 W 45 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 4096 768
TMUs 256 48
ROPs 128 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 60 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max +182%
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 8 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

