We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Consumes up to 82% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 30 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 78% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 6 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max
1534
Ryzen 9 7950X +36%
2082
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
12289
Ryzen 9 7950X +204%
37358
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
22467
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
12541
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released May 7, 2022 August 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Raphael
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 10 16
Threads 10 32
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 45x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 57 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 170 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 4096 -
TMUs 256 -
ROPs 128 -
TGP 60 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

