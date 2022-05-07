Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
89
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
83
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Consumes up to 82% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 30 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 78% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 6 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1534
Ryzen 9 7950X +36%
2082
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12289
Ryzen 9 7950X +204%
37358
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3832
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22467
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12541
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Raphael
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|10
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|45x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|-
|TMUs
|256
|-
|ROPs
|128
|-
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
