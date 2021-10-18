Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3995WX and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX – 30 vs 280 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1254 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 54 more physical cores
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 July 14, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket sWRX8
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 64
Threads 10 128
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 27x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 256MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 280 W
Max. temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 4096 -
TMUs 256 -
ROPs 128 -
TGP 60 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 128

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX or Apple M1 Max?
