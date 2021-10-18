Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1023 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Pro – 25 vs 30 Watt
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +35%
1540
Ryzen 3 5300U
1141
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +163%
12346
Ryzen 3 5300U
4699
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
n/a
Ryzen 3 5300U
10244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +73%
1769
Ryzen 3 5300U
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +246%
12785
Ryzen 3 5300U
3692

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 10 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 26x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 2048 384
TMUs 128 24
ROPs 64 8
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

