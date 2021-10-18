Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 3 5400U: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1231 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Pro – 25 vs 30 Watt

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12346
Ryzen 3 5400U
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
n/a
Ryzen 3 5400U
11919
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +43%
1769
Ryzen 3 5400U
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +222%
12785
Ryzen 3 5400U
3976

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 10 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 26x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 2048 384
TMUs 128 24
ROPs 64 8
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5400U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Apple M1 Pro?
