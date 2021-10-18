Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Around 169.04 GB/s (473%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 12 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 852 points
  • Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 30 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +63%
1540
Ryzen 5 3550H
943
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +195%
12346
Ryzen 5 3550H
4190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +107%
1769
Ryzen 5 3550H
854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +333%
12785
Ryzen 5 3550H
2953

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen+
Socket Apple M-Socket FP5
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 10 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm
TDP 30 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 2048 512
TMUs 128 32
ROPs 64 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP 30 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro +360%
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3550H
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

