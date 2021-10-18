Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Around 169.04 GB/s (473%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 12 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 852 points
- Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 30 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +63%
1540
943
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +195%
12346
4190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +107%
1769
854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +333%
12785
2953
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen+
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|10
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|512
|TMUs
|128
|32
|ROPs
|64
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|30 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
