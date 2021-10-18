Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Around 136.53 GB/s (200%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 30 vs 54 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1105 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +32%
1540
1169
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +38%
12346
8957
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2487
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14818
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +57%
1769
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +132%
12785
5512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|384
|TMUs
|128
|24
|ROPs
|64
|8
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
