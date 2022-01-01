Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500 – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1468 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1541
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12228
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +20%
1763
Ryzen 5 5500
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +56%
12505
Ryzen 5 5500
7998
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Cezanne
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 2048 -
TMUs 128 -
ROPs 64 -
TGP 30 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Apple M1 Pro?
