Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500 – 30 vs 65 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1468 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12228
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +20%
1763
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +56%
12505
7998
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Cezanne
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|2048
|-
|TMUs
|128
|-
|ROPs
|64
|-
|TGP
|30 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
