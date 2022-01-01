Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1511 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +3%
1541
Ryzen 5 5600G
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +8%
12228
Ryzen 5 5600G
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +16%
1763
Ryzen 5 5600G
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +63%
12505
Ryzen 5 5600G
7663
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Cezanne
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 2048 448
TMUs 128 28
ROPs 64 7
TGP 30 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Apple M1 Pro?
