We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1347 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Pro – 25 vs 30 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +11%
1540
Ryzen 5 5600U
1393
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +61%
12346
Ryzen 5 5600U
7688
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600U
16259
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +29%
1769
Ryzen 5 5600U
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +131%
12785
Ryzen 5 5600U
5541

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 23x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 2048 448
TMUs 128 28
ROPs 64 7
TGP 30 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro +369%
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Apple M1 Pro?
