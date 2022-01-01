Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 30 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1472 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11997
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +19%
1739
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +55%
12403
8018
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|384
|TMUs
|128
|24
|ROPs
|64
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1