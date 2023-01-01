Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 5 7520U: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1771 vs 1063 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +36%
1514
Ryzen 5 7520U
1111
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +165%
12039
Ryzen 5 7520U
4544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
21842
Ryzen 5 7520U
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +67%
1759
Ryzen 5 7520U
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +212%
12416
Ryzen 5 7520U
3979
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 -
E-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 10 8
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 28x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 30 W 15 W
Socket Apple M-Socket FT6
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 2048 128
TMUs 128 8
ROPs 64 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 4

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 1255U
2. Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 13700K
3. Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 1165G7
4. Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 12700H
5. Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 11800H
6. Apple M1 Pro or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
7. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Intel Core i5 1335U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
10. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Apple M1 Pro?
EnglishРусский