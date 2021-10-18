Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 7 3800XT: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3800XT and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Around 157.12 GB/s (330%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 30 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1335 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +12%
1540
Ryzen 7 3800XT
1377
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12346
Ryzen 7 3800XT +6%
13104
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +32%
1769
Ryzen 7 3800XT
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +41%
12785
Ryzen 7 3800XT
9074

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 July 7, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 2048 -
TMUs 128 -
ROPs 64 -
TGP 30 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3800XT
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

