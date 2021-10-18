Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- Around 136.53 GB/s (200%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1108 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Pro – 25 vs 30 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +25%
1540
1234
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +64%
12346
7507
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2573
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +60%
1769
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +146%
12785
5206
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|448
|TMUs
|128
|28
|ROPs
|64
|7
|TGP
|30 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
