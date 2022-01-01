Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800HS – 30 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +2%
1519
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11997
Ryzen 7 6800HS +4%
12492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12403
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|768
|TMUs
|128
|48
|ROPs
|64
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
