Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 30 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1771 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1539
Ryzen 7 7800X +29%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12129
Ryzen 7 7800X +87%
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3854
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22115
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1781
Ryzen 7 7800X +18%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12588
Ryzen 7 7800X +30%
16304
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Raphael
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|10
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|45x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|-
|TMUs
|128
|-
|ROPs
|64
|-
|TGP
|30 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1