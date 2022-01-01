Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5850U and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 136.5 GB/s (200%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1376 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +9%
1541
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +41%
12228
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
8681
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +28%
1763
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
1377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +111%
12505
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
5930
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Cezanne U
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 19x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 15 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 2048 512
TMUs 128 32
ROPs 64 8
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

