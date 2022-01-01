Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 136.5 GB/s (200%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1376 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +9%
1541
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +41%
12228
8681
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +28%
1763
1377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +111%
12505
5930
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Cezanne U
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|19x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|512
|TMUs
|128
|32
|ROPs
|64
|8
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
