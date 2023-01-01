Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
55
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1771 vs 1507 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +2%
1515
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +21%
12066
10002
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +17%
3799
3234
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +5%
21943
20899
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +17%
1760
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +63%
12501
7670
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|April 20, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|2
|-
|E-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|10
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|27x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|TDP
|30 W
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|768
|TMUs
|128
|48
|ROPs
|64
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
