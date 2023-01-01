Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6850U and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1771 vs 1507 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 6-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +2%
1515
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +21%
12066
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
10002
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +17%
3799
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3234
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +5%
21943
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
20899
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +17%
1760
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +63%
12501
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
7670
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 April 20, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 -
E-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 10 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 27x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
TDP 30 W 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 2048 768
TMUs 128 48
ROPs 64 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

