Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 30 vs 35 Watt
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1450 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +3%
1540
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12346
Ryzen 9 5900HS +4%
12855
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +21%
1769
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +72%
12785
7435
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|512
|TMUs
|128
|32
|ROPs
|64
|8
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
Cast your vote
7 (38.9%)
11 (61.1%)
Total votes: 18