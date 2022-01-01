Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Consumes up to 82% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 30 vs 170 Watt
- Around 131.4 GB/s (179%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 75% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1771 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1542
Ryzen 9 7900X +33%
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12188
Ryzen 9 7900X +144%
29704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3838
Ryzen 9 7900X +12%
4306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22211
Ryzen 9 7900X +136%
52456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1781
Ryzen 9 7900X +28%
2284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12506
Ryzen 9 7900X +66%
20798
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Raphael
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|10
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|47x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|-
|TMUs
|128
|-
|ROPs
|64
|-
|TGP
|30 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
