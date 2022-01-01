Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Consumes up to 82% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 30 vs 170 Watt
  • Around 131.4 GB/s (179%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 75% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1771 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1542
Ryzen 9 7900X +33%
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12188
Ryzen 9 7900X +144%
29704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
3838
Ryzen 9 7900X +12%
4306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
22211
Ryzen 9 7900X +136%
52456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1781
Ryzen 9 7900X +28%
2284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12506
Ryzen 9 7900X +66%
20798
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Raphael
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 10 24
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 47x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 170 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 2048 -
TMUs 128 -
ROPs 64 -
TGP 30 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

