Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2192 vs 1771 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1543
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +33%
2053
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12170
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +131%
28071
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3829
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +9%
4178
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21949
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +136%
51820
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1775
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +24%
2196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12548
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +56%
19583
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|2
|-
|E-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|10
|24
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|44x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Package
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|30 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|162 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|128
|TMUs
|128
|8
|ROPs
|64
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
