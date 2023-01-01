Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 9 7900X3D: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X3D and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2192 vs 1771 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1543
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +33%
2053
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12170
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +131%
28071
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
3829
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +9%
4178
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
21949
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +136%
51820
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1775
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +24%
2196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12548
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +56%
19583
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 8 24
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 -
E-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 10 24
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 44x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Package

Transistors 33.7 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
TDP 30 W 120 W
Max. Boost TDP - 162 W
Peak temperature - 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 2048 128
TMUs 128 8
ROPs 64 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X3D
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

