We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 131.4 GB/s (179%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1771 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1515
Ryzen 9 7950X +32%
1996
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12066
Ryzen 9 7950X +202%
36465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
3799
Ryzen 9 7950X +13%
4285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
21943
Ryzen 9 7950X +188%
63090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1760
Ryzen 9 7950X +27%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12501
Ryzen 9 7950X +93%
24162
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 August 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 8 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 -
E-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 16
Total Threads 10 32
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 45x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 33.7 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
TDP 30 W 170 W
Max. Boost TDP - 230 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 2048 128
TMUs 128 8
ROPs 64 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

