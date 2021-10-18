Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (desktop) with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2990WX and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX – 30 vs 250 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 12 nanometers
  • Around 117.38 GB/s (134%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1071 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 22 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12346
Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX +140%
29659
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 August 13, 2018
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen+
Socket Apple M-Socket sTR4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 32
Threads 10 64
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 30x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm
TDP 30 W 250 W
Max. temperature - 68°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 2048 -
TMUs 128 -
ROPs 64 -
TGP 30 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 60

