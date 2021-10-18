Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen Threadripper 3990X: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3990X and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 30 vs 280 Watt
  • Around 109.43 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1247 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 54 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12346
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +505%
74739
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12785
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +115%
27486

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 10, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket sTRX4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 64
Threads 10 128
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 29x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 280 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 2048 -
TMUs 128 -
ROPs 64 -
TGP 30 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 64

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Apple M1 Pro?
