Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3955WX and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 30 vs 280 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1278 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 July 14, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket sWRX8
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 16
Threads 10 32
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 280 W
Max. temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 2048 -
TMUs 128 -
ROPs 64 -
TGP 30 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 128

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Pro vs Apple M1 Max
2. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
3. Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
4. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i9 9880H
5. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i9 11900H
6. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
7. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
8. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Intel Core i9 11900K
9. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
10. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Apple M1 Pro?
EnglishРусский