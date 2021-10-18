Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX (desktop) with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX – 30 vs 280 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1276 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 22 more physical cores
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +23%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12346
43993
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +38%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12785
25349
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|32
|Threads
|10
|64
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|35x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|2048
|-
|TMUs
|128
|-
|ROPs
|64
|-
|TGP
|30 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|128
