Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX (desktop) with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3975WX and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX – 30 vs 280 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1276 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 22 more physical cores
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 July 14, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket sWRX8
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 32
Threads 10 64
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 35x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 280 W
Max. temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 2048 -
TMUs 128 -
ROPs 64 -
TGP 30 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 128

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 9750H vs Apple M1 Pro
2. Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs Apple M1 Pro
3. Intel Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M1 Pro
4. Apple M1 vs M1 Pro
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Threadripper Pro 3975WX
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Threadripper Pro 3975WX
7. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Threadripper Pro 3975WX
8. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Threadripper Pro 3975WX
9. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Threadripper Pro 3975WX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX or Apple M1 Pro?
EnglishРусский