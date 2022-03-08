Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
87
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
98
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Around 771.52 GB/s (1618%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 14 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1256 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 60 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Unlocked multiplier
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +20%
1570
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +127%
21700
9546
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +41%
1789
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +227%
23904
7317
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Matisse
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|20
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|8192
|-
|TMUs
|512
|-
|ROPs
|256
|-
|TGP
|120 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1