We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 771.52 GB/s (1618%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 60 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +1%
1570
Ryzen 5 5600X
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +82%
21700
Ryzen 5 5600X
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +10%
1789
Ryzen 5 5600X
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +191%
23904
Ryzen 5 5600X
8222
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released March 8, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Vermeer
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) No

Performance

Cores 20 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 114 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 8192 -
TMUs 512 -
ROPs 256 -
TGP 120 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 819.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Apple M1 Ultra?
