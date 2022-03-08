Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
87
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
98
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 771.52 GB/s (1618%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 60 vs 105 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1570
Ryzen 7 5800X +3%
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +40%
21700
15489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28607
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +5%
1789
1699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +124%
23904
10670
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|20
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|8192
|-
|TMUs
|512
|-
|ROPs
|256
|-
|TGP
|120 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
