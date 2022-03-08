Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
83
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
97
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Has 12 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1788 vs 1546 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 45 vs 60 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +4%
1545
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +65%
21500
13050
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +16%
1782
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +136%
23080
9764
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|20
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|768
|TMUs
|512
|48
|ROPs
|256
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|120 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
