Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
95
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
84
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 60 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1772 points
- Newer - released 11-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1511
Ryzen 7 7800X +31%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +5%
23883
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3905
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1783
Ryzen 7 7800X +18%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +46%
23862
16304
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Raphael
|Model number
|APL1106/APL1W06
|-
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|20
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|45x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|48MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|-
|TMUs
|512
|-
|ROPs
|256
|-
|TGP
|120 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
