We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 60 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1772 points
  • Newer - released 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra
1511
Ryzen 7 7800X +31%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +5%
23883
Ryzen 7 7800X
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra
1783
Ryzen 7 7800X +18%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +46%
23862
Ryzen 7 7800X
16304
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released March 8, 2022 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Raphael
Model number APL1106/APL1W06 -
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 20 10
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 45x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) -
L2 Cache 48MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 114 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 60 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 8192 -
TMUs 512 -
ROPs 256 -
TGP 120 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

