We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 771.52 GB/s (1618%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 60 vs 105 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1788 vs 1289 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +20%
1545
Ryzen 9 3950X
1284
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra
21500
Ryzen 9 3950X +6%
22701
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +39%
1782
Ryzen 9 3950X
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +59%
23080
Ryzen 9 3950X
14513
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released March 8, 2022 November 25, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) No

Performance

Cores 20 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 35x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 114 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 105 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 8192 -
TMUs 512 -
ROPs 256 -
TGP 120 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 819.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Apple M1 Ultra?
