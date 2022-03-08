Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
83
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
97
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 771.52 GB/s (1618%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 60 vs 105 Watt
- Has 8 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1545
Ryzen 9 5900X +1%
1557
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +5%
21500
20515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3470
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +5%
1782
1699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +71%
23080
13534
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|20
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|8192
|-
|TMUs
|512
|-
|ROPs
|256
|-
|TGP
|120 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
