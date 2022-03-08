Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Ultra or Ryzen 9 5980HS: what's better?

Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

Apple M1 Ultra
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
Apple M1 Ultra
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HS and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 750.9 GB/s (1099%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1788 vs 1482 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 35 vs 60 Watt
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +2%
1545
Ryzen 9 5980HS
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +71%
21500
Ryzen 9 5980HS
12593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +20%
1782
Ryzen 9 5980HS
1481
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +190%
23080
Ryzen 9 5980HS
7962
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released March 8, 2022 January 7, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Cezanne
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 20 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 30x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 114 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 35 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 8192 512
TMUs 512 32
ROPs 256 8
TGP 120 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 819.2 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. M1 Ultra or M1 Max
2. M1 Ultra or Core i9 11980HK
3. M1 Ultra or Core i7 12700H
4. M1 Ultra or Core i9 9980HK
5. M1 Ultra or Apple M1
6. Ryzen 9 5980HS or M1 Max
7. Ryzen 9 5980HS or Core i7 1165G7
8. Ryzen 9 5980HS or M1 Pro
9. Ryzen 9 5980HS or Ryzen 9 5900HS
10. Ryzen 9 5980HS or Core i9 11950H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS or Apple M1 Ultra?
EnglishРусский