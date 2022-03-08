Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
83
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
97
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1788 vs 1489 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 54 vs 60 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1545
Ryzen 9 5980HX +6%
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +80%
21500
11949
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3279
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +20%
1782
1489
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +186%
23080
8071
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Cezanne
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|20
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|512
|TMUs
|512
|32
|ROPs
|256
|8
|TGP
|120 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1